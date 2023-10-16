News & Insights

India's September wholesale price index falls 0.26% y/y

October 16, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Aftab Ahmed and Shivangi Acharya for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index INWPI=ECI in September fell 0.26% from a year earlier, according to government data released on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the wholesale price index for September would rise 0.5%. It fell 0.52% in August.

