India's September wholesale price index falls 0.26% y/y

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index INWPI=ECI in September fell 0.26% from a year earlier, according to government data released on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the wholesale price index for September would rise 0.5%. It fell 0.52% in August.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Shivangi Acharya; Editing by)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.