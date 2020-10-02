India's September trade deficit in goods at $2.91 bln

Contributors
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

India posted a trade deficit of $2.91 billion in goods in September, data released by the government showed on Friday.

Corrects period in third paragraph

NEW DELHI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - India posted a trade deficit INTRD=ECI of $2.91 billion in goods in September, data released by the government showed on Friday.

Merchandise imports INIMP=ECI contracted 19.60% in September to $30.31 billion from a year ago while exports INEXP=ECI rose 5.27% to $27.40 billion, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Total merchandise imports fell by 40.06% to $148.69 billion during April-September while exports were down 21.43% from the year-ago period to $125.06 billion, the data showed.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Aftab.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More