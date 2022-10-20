India's September refinery crude processing rises 7.4% yr/yr

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude oil processing in September rose about 7.4% on the year, provisional government data showed on Thursday.

Throughput was about 4.78 million barrels per day (bpd) (19.55 million tonnes) last month, higher than 4.62 million bpd reported in August, the data showed. It was also the eighth month in a row when throughput increased compared with the corresponding month in 2021.

"The end of the monsoon season in India is auguring in a new period of demand growth, one that we believe would already manifest itself strongly in October," said Viktor Katona, co-head of crude analysis at Kpler.

Refineries saw capacity utilisation jump to 94.7% in September this year, compared with 88.9% in the previous year.

India's top refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) IOC.NS, last month operated its directly-owned plants at 88.37% capacity, up from 81.31% in August, as per the data.

State-run IOC plans to shut half of its 300,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Panipat oil refinery for a month-long maintenance from around Oct. 26, according to sources.

Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, operated its plants at 82.48% capacity.

Meanwhile, India said it will examine a proposal by Western nations to impose a price cap on Russian oil purchases, even as some local refiners have lined up Russian cargoes for delivery post Dec. 5, when the cap is set to take effect.

"The most likely outcome will be Indian refiners clinching deals for discounted barrels, however refraining from joining the G7 initiative," Katona said.

Natural gas output fell 1.7% to 2.85 billion cubic metres year-on-year, while crude oil production was also down year-on-year to 580,000 bpd, the data showed.

Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):

Sept-2022

Sept-2022

Sept-2021

April-Sept 2022

April-Sept 2021

Plan

Actual

Actual

Actual

Actual

IOC, Guwahati

86

87

77

547

203

IOC, Barauni

541

545

56

3,388

2,368

IOC, Gujarat

1,200

1,271

1,005

7,844

6,311

IOC, Haldia

690

702

642

4,230

3,920

IOC, Mathura

690

767

723

4,617

4,240

IOC, Digboi

57

44

60

350

354

IOC, Panipat

630

1,154

1,086

7,194

7,268

IOC, Bongaigaon

212

244

219

1,282

1,363

IOC, Paradip

1,290

275

838

5,577

5,971

BPCL, Mumbai

1,170

1,261

957

6,637

6,921

BPCL, Kochi

855

1,156

1,338

8,067

6,802

BORL, Bina

340

651

579

3,660

3,391

HPCL, Mumbai

726

786

411

4,857

1,494

HPCL, Visakh

780

814

546

4,436

3,549

CPCL, Manali

550

962

497

5,759

3,979

NRL, Numaligarh

237

248

238

1,560

1,316

MRPL, Mangalore

1,150

1,330

988

8,265

6,169

ONGC, Tatipaka

5

7

7

35

36

HMEL, Bhatinda

939

933

1,079

6,291

6,514

RIL, Jamnagar

2,841

2,784

2,841

17,859

16,756

RIL, SEZ

2,361

1,839

2,361

13,607

14,339

Nayara, Vadinar

1,668

1,692

1,668

10,243

10,030

TOTAL

19,017

19,550

18,214

126,305

113,293

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS

MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS

Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS

Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration.

CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):

Sept-2022

Sept-2022

Sept-2021

Plan

Actual

Actual

ONGC

Andhra Pradesh

13

17

14

Assam ^

81

83

83

Gujarat

352

367

368

Tamil Nadu

24

21

24

Offshore #

1,114

1,111

1,153

OIL

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil)

246

259

254

Private Operators

613

528

623

Total

2,443

2,386

2,520

Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS

OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS

^Includes oil output of Tripura

#Includes oil output from Mumbai High

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Deep Vakil and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.