India's September refinery crude processing rises 7.4% yr/yr

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude oil processing in September rose about 7.4% on the year, provisional government data showed on Thursday.
Throughput was about 4.78 million barrels per day (bpd) (19.55 million tonnes) last month, higher than 4.62 million bpd reported in August, the data showed. It was also the eighth month in a row when throughput increased compared with the corresponding month in 2021.
"The end of the monsoon season in India is auguring in a new period of demand growth, one that we believe would already manifest itself strongly in October," said Viktor Katona, co-head of crude analysis at Kpler.
Refineries saw capacity utilisation jump to 94.7% in September this year, compared with 88.9% in the previous year.
India's top refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) IOC.NS, last month operated its directly-owned plants at 88.37% capacity, up from 81.31% in August, as per the data.
State-run IOC plans to shut half of its 300,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Panipat oil refinery for a month-long maintenance from around Oct. 26, according to sources.
Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, operated its plants at 82.48% capacity.
Meanwhile, India said it will examine a proposal by Western nations to impose a price cap on Russian oil purchases, even as some local refiners have lined up Russian cargoes for delivery post Dec. 5, when the cap is set to take effect.
"The most likely outcome will be Indian refiners clinching deals for discounted barrels, however refraining from joining the G7 initiative," Katona said.
Natural gas output fell 1.7% to 2.85 billion cubic metres year-on-year, while crude oil production was also down year-on-year to 580,000 bpd, the data showed.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):
Sept-2022
Sept-2022
Sept-2021
April-Sept 2022
April-Sept 2021
Plan
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
IOC, Guwahati
86
87
77
547
203
IOC, Barauni
541
545
56
3,388
2,368
IOC, Gujarat
1,200
1,271
1,005
7,844
6,311
IOC, Haldia
690
702
642
4,230
3,920
IOC, Mathura
690
767
723
4,617
4,240
IOC, Digboi
57
44
60
350
354
IOC, Panipat
630
1,154
1,086
7,194
7,268
IOC, Bongaigaon
212
244
219
1,282
1,363
IOC, Paradip
1,290
275
838
5,577
5,971
BPCL, Mumbai
1,170
1,261
957
6,637
6,921
BPCL, Kochi
855
1,156
1,338
8,067
6,802
BORL, Bina
340
651
579
3,660
3,391
HPCL, Mumbai
726
786
411
4,857
1,494
HPCL, Visakh
780
814
546
4,436
3,549
CPCL, Manali
550
962
497
5,759
3,979
NRL, Numaligarh
237
248
238
1,560
1,316
MRPL, Mangalore
1,150
1,330
988
8,265
6,169
ONGC, Tatipaka
5
7
7
35
36
HMEL, Bhatinda
939
933
1,079
6,291
6,514
RIL, Jamnagar
2,841
2,784
2,841
17,859
16,756
RIL, SEZ
2,361
1,839
2,361
13,607
14,339
Nayara, Vadinar
1,668
1,692
1,668
10,243
10,030
TOTAL
19,017
19,550
18,214
126,305
113,293
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd CHPC.NS
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS
Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS
Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration.
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):
Sept-2022
Sept-2022
Sept-2021
Plan
Actual
Actual
ONGC
Andhra Pradesh
13
17
14
Assam ^
81
83
83
Gujarat
352
367
368
Tamil Nadu
24
21
24
Offshore #
1,114
1,111
1,153
OIL
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Rajasthan (heavy oil)
246
259
254
Private Operators
613
528
623
Total
2,443
2,386
2,520
Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS
OIL: Oil India Ltd OILI.NS
^Includes oil output of Tripura
#Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Deep Vakil and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)
((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))
