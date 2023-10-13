News & Insights

India's September palm oil imports drop 26% m/m -trade body

October 13, 2023 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by Swati Verma and Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in September fell 26% from the previous month to 834,797 metric tons, a trade body said on Friday.

Imports of soyoil edged 0.1% higher to 358,557 tons and those of sunflower oil were down about 17.8% at 300,732 tons, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Vegetable oil imports fell about 17% to 1.55 million tons, it added.

