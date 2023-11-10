India's September industrial output up less than expected

Adds details in paragraphs 3,4

NEW DELHI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's industrial output INIP=ECI rose 5.8% year-on-year in September, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an expansion of 7%. In August, output rose 10.3%.

Industrial output in the first six months of the fiscal year that started in April was up 6% from the same period a year ago.

Manufacturing output rose 4.5%, electricity generation was up 9.9% and mining activities increased 11.5%, the data showed.

