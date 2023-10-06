India's September fuel demand slips 2% month-on-month

Updates with more details and table

Oct 6 (Reuters) - India's fuel consumption dropped 2% month-on-month in September, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Friday.

Total consumption in September, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 18.18 million metric tonnes, down from 18.57 million tonnes in August. However, it was up 7.6% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Sales of gasoline in September were 1.1% lower than the previous month at 3.06 million tonnes.

Sales of diesel, mainly used by trucks and commercially run passenger vehicles decreased about 2.7% month-on-month to 6.49 million tonnes.

Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas, sales increased by 3.7% to 2.55 million tons while naphtha sales fell 11.5% to about 1 million tonnes, the data showed.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, fell 3.6% from August, while fuel oil use scaled up by 1.9% in September.

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Sept.

Aug.

July

Sept.

Aug.

July

Diesel

6.49

6.67

6.89

6.25

6.34

6.63

Petrol

3.06

3.09

2.98

2.83

3.01

2.81

LPG

2.55

2.46

2.39

2.44

2.39

2.40

Naphtha

1.00

1.13

1.08

1.01

1.09

1.15

Jet fuel

0.66

0.68

0.66

0.59

0.59

0.58

Kerosene

0.03

0.05

0.05

0.04

0.03

0.02

Fuel Oil

0.54

0.53

0.56

0.60

0.62

0.56

Bitumen

0.53

0.54

0.53

0.36

0.32

0.34

TOTAL

18.18

18.57

18.12

16.90

17.44

17.75

NOTE: Total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table, and numbers are rounded.

(Reporting by Daksh Grover and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.