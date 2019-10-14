India's Sept core inflation seen in 4%-4.02% range- 3 analysts

India's core consumer inflation was seen between 4% and 4.02% in September, compared with a range of 4.20%-4.25% in August, according to three analysts who estimated from inflation figures released on Monday.

India's retail inflation rate rose to 3.99% in September, driven by higher food prices, the government said, close to the central bank's 4% medium-term inflation target.

Annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI in September was much-higher compared with 3.21% in the previous month, and analysts' forecasts.

