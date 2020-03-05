India's SBI to lead group for Yes Bank stake buy - report

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd soared 17% on Thursday after a report that the Indian government has approved a plan for top lender State Bank of India to lead a consortium that will buy a stake in the troubled private-sector bank.

BENGALURU, March 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS soared 17% on Thursday after a report that the Indian government has approved a plan for top lender State Bank of India SBI.NS to lead a consortium that will buy a stake in the troubled private-sector bank.

SBI shares slid 5.4%, after local TV channel CNBC-TV18 cited the report by Bloomberg.

Yes Bank and SBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters