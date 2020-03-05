India's SBI to lead group for Yes Bank stake buy - report

BENGALURU, March 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS soared 17% on Thursday after a report that the Indian government has approved a plan for top lender State Bank of India SBI.NS to lead a consortium that will buy a stake in the troubled private-sector bank.

SBI shares slid 5.4%, after local TV channel CNBC-TV18 cited the report by Bloomberg.

Yes Bank and SBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.