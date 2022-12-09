India's SBI to consider additional tier-1 capital raise

December 09, 2022 — 04:29 am EST

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

Adds details, industry background

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI.NS) <SBI.NS> said on Friday it will consider raising additional tier 1 capital by issuing debt in rupees or other convertible currency, as the country's largest lender looks to fund growth amid a rebound in demand for loans.

A pick up in India's economic activity after a pandemic lull has boosted loan disbursal at lenders, despite interest rates rising since May. India's economy grew at 6.3% in July-September and is seen growing by 6.8% this financial year.

Credit growth for the industry was around 17% year-on-year as on Nov. 18, central bank data showed. SBI reported a 20% jump in loans in the second quarter.

Over the last two weeks, Indian banks raised $2 billion through infrastructure bonds, anticipating a revival in private capital expenditure and increased government spending. SBI raised about $1.22 billion.

SBI's board will meet on Dec. 14 to consider the capital raise, which could be through a public offer or a private placement, the bank said in an exchange filing.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.