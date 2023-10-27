News & Insights

India's SBI Life reports flat Q2 profit as higher expenses weigh

Credit: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

October 27, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India's SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd SBIL.NS reported a near-flat quarterly profit on Friday as higher expenses offset a surge in premium income.

SBI Life, one of India's largest life insurers, reported profit after tax of 3.8 billion rupees ($45.66 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 3.77 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net premium income rose 21.7% to 200.5 billion rupees from 164.77 billion rupees, while expenses surged 22.1%, mainly due to higher commissions and rewards during the quarter.

The insurer did not mention whether the commissions and rewards were for employees or agents.

The value of new business, which measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key gauge for growth, rose 12% during the first half of the year from the same period a year earlier.

Last week, smaller rival ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ICIR.NS reported a 22.4% jump in quarterly profit, while HDFC Life Insurance HDFL.NS posted a 15.5% increase on strong premium growth.

Analysts say insurers are seeing robust policy sales despite an increase in taxes on high-value products, thanks to growing awareness in the largely underpenetrated market.

Embedded value, a measure of future cash flows for life insurers and a key financial gauge, stood at 512.6 billion rupees at the end of the first half of the year, rising 21% from a year earlier.

Total annualised premium equivalent, a closely watched metric of insurance sales, rose 21% in the first half of the fiscal year 2024, the company said.

($1 = 83.2214 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.