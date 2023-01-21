India's SBI Life posts 16% drop in Q3 profit

January 21, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Nupur Anand for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 21 (Reuters) - India's SBI Life Insurance Co SBIL.NS reported a 16% fall in third-quarter profit on Saturday, dragged down by an increase in expenses.

SBI Life posted a profit of 3.04 billion rupees ($37.5 million) in the third quarter, down from 3.64 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

Net premium income rose 6% to 191.70 bln rupees from 180.25 billion rupees, while income from investments rose to 74.42 bln rupees from 24.24 bln rupees.

Expenses of management increased by 25%, however, to 17.59 billion rupees compared to 14.02 billion rupees.

"The company has maintained its leadership position in individual rated premium of 111.4 billion with 25.7% private market share in the first nine months of FY 23," it said in a press release.

The insurer's assets under management (AuM) stood at 3 trillion rupees.

($1 = 80.9790 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru and Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

