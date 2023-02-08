India's Samvardhana Motherson Q3 profit jumps 85%

February 08, 2023 — 06:10 am EST

Written by Anuran Sadhu for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd SAMD.NS said its third-quarter profit jumped 85%, meeting estimates, helped by a recovery in demand for vehicles in Europe and at home.

The Noida-based company, formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems, reported a consolidated profit of 4.54 billion rupees ($55.03 million) for the quarter, compared to 2.45 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4.53 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBSE data.

Europe, a key market of the company, saw a sharp monthly increase in new car registrations towards the end of 2022, according to European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Samvardhana Motherson's modules and polymer products segments, which contributes to around 54% of revenue, rose 18.2% to 109.45 billion rupees, driven by strength in Europe from the previous quarter. However, growth in other regions were muted.

The wiring harness business grew 24%.

Total revenue from operations rose 25.5% to 202.26 billion rupees, led by volume recovery and a favourable product mix, the company said, adding it continued to share inflationary costs with customers and debt levels remained under control.

($1 = 82.5025 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.