India's SAIL posts record steel production in 2022/23

NEW DELHI, April 1 (Reuters) - Steel Authority of India, the country's biggest state-owned steel producer, said on Saturday it posted record high annual production in the 2022/23 year ending March 31.

The steel maker produced 19.41 million tonnes of hot metal, up 3.6% from a year ago, it said in a statement. Crude steel production stood at 18.29 million tonnes, up 5.3% from last year.

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

