News & Insights

India's SAIL expects four coking coal ships from Russia in Sept-qtr

Credit: REUTERS/VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI

September 28, 2023 — 02:58 am EDT

Written by Neha Arora for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Steel Authority of India SAIL.NS is expecting four ships of coking coal from Russia, each with a capacity of 75,000 tonnes, in the July-September quarter, Chairman Amarendu Prakash told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event on Thursday.

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.