India's SAIL expects four coking coal ships from Russia in Sept-qtr

NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Steel Authority of India SAIL.NS is expecting four ships of coking coal from Russia, each with a capacity of 75,000 tonnes, in the July-September quarter, Chairman Amarendu Prakash told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event on Thursday.

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.