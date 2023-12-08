News & Insights

India's Russian oil purchases could rise as global oil prices ease - official

December 08, 2023 — 02:49 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India's purchases of Russian oil could rise due to easing global oil prices, a senior government official said on Friday.

A retreat in crude prices will bring down the price of Russian oil to below $60 a barrel cap imposed by G7 nations, the official said.

This would help India, the world's third biggest crude importer, to buy more from Russia, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

