India's retail inflation rose to 5.69% in December

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

January 12, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI rose to 5.69% in December from 5.55% the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of 56 economists had forecast a rate of 5.87%.

India's annual retail inflation in December rose at the fastest pace in four months, but was within the Reserve Bank of India's target range for the fourth consecutive month, government data showed on Friday.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, was 9.53% in December, up from 8.70% in November.

With inflation remaining above the central bank's target, monetary policy could remain in "restrictive territory", the RBI said in a report in December.

