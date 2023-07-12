India's retail inflation rises to 4.81% in June

NEW DELHI, July 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY-ECI rose to 4.81% in June from 4.31% the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of 55 economists had forecast a rate of 4.58%.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Christina Fincher)

