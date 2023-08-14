India's retail inflation rises 7.44% in July

NEW DELHI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI rose sharply to 7.44% in July from 4.87% the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of 53 economists had forecast a rate of 6.40%.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri, editing by Ed Osmond)

