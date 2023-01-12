India's retail inflation remains below RBI's upper tolerance level for second consecutive month

Adds details

NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation edged down from the previous month and remained within the central bank's comfort zone as the rate of food price rises continued its down trend, data released by the government showed.

The latest inflation print was below the country's central bank's upper tolerance level of the 2%-6% range for the second consecutive month.

Annual retail inflation rose 5.72% in December from 5.88% in the previous month, government data showed on Thursday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a December reading of 5.90%.

Food price inflation, which accounts for nearly 40% of the consumer price index (CPI) basket, eased to 4.19% in December from 4.67% in November.

To rein in inflation, the Reserve Bank of India has raised interest rates by 225 basis points, including a 35 basis points hike last week.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama)

