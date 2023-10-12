India's retail inflation eases to three-month low in September

Recasts, adds details

NEW DELHI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation eased to a three-month low in September on softer food prices, government data showed on Thursday.

The South Asian country's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI rose 5.02% in September from 6.83% the previous month. A Reuters poll of 66 economists had forecast a rate of 5.50%. Retail inflation in June, which was lower than the latest figure, was 4.81%.

September inflation was below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 2%-6%.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose 6.56% in September as compared with 9.94% in August.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

