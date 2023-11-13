News & Insights

India's retail inflation eases to 4.87% in October

November 13, 2023 — 07:13 am EST

Written by Shivangi Acharya and Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation eased in October on lower food prices, edging closer to the central bank's medium term target of 4%, which it has said would need to be firmly in sight before it can start lowering rates.

Annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI fell 4.87% in October, down from 5.02% the previous month. A Reuters poll of 53 economists had forecast a rate of 4.80%.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose 6.61% in October as compared with 6.56% in September.

October inflation was below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance band of 2-6% for a second consecutive month but the central bank last month kept its key lending rate steady for a fourth consecutive policy meeting and said it remains focused on bringing inflation close to the target of 4%.

