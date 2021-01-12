India's retail inflation eases to 4.59% y/y in December - govt

NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation INCPIY=ECI eased to 4.59% in December from a year ago, mainly helped by a sharp fall in vegetable prices, government data released on Tuesday showed, falling within the central bank's target of 2-6% after eight months.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted an annual inflation at 5.28% for the month.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Louise Heavens)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.