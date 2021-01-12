India's retail inflation eases to 4.59% y/y in December - govt

Contributor
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

India's retail inflation eased to 4.59% in December from a year ago, mainly helped by a sharp fall in vegetable prices, government data released on Tuesday showed, falling within the central bank's target of 2-6% after eight months.

NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation INCPIY=ECI eased to 4.59% in December from a year ago, mainly helped by a sharp fall in vegetable prices, government data released on Tuesday showed, falling within the central bank's target of 2-6% after eight months.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted an annual inflation at 5.28% for the month.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Louise Heavens)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters