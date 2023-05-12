News & Insights

India's retail inflation eases to 19-month low in April

Credit: REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

May 12, 2023 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by Aftab Ahmed and Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, May 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY-ECI eased to a 19-month low of 4.7% in April from 5.66% the previous month, mainly on lower food prices, government data showed on Friday.

The retail inflation was below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the second straight month.

A Reuters poll of 53 economists had forecast the annual inflation rate to cool to 4.80% in April.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, moderated further in April to 3.84% against 4.79% in March.

