India's retail inflation 6.44% in Feb, eases m/m

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

March 13, 2023 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation rate INCPIY=ECI eased to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in January, government data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of 43 economists had forecast the annual inflation rate at 6.35% in February.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; editing by Jason Neely)

