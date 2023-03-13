India's retail inflation 6.44% in Feb, eases m/m

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation rate INCPIY=ECI eased to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in January, government data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of 43 economists had forecast the annual inflation rate at 6.35% in February.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; editing by Jason Neely)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.