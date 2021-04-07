India's restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation falls in debut trade

BENGALURU, April 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality BARQ.NS fell 2% in their market debut on Wednesday, after the casual dining restaurant chain raised about 4.53 billion rupees ($61.62 million) through an initial public offering (IPO).

Fundraising via IPOs is at a 13-year high in India due to a flood of overseas investment and as unusual interest from mom-and-pop investors spur more listings, making India one of the hottest IPO markets in 2021.

Barbeque-Nation's shares opened at 489.85 rupees per share, below the offer price of 500 rupees.

($1 = 73.5170 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, Anuron Kumar Mitra and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

