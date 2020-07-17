RELI

India's Reliance to shut crude unit for maintenance

India's Reliance Industries, operator of the world's biggest refining complex in western Gujarat, will shut one of its crude refining units at its export-focused plant in the fourth week of July for 3-4 weeks of maintenance.

Other Refinery units are expected to operate normally during this period, the company said in a statement.

Reliance has two equal-size crude distillation units at the 704,000 barrel per day (bpd) export-focused refinery. This refinery at the Jamnagar complex is adjacent to a 660,000 bpd plant that mostly meets local fuel demand.

