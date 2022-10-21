India's Reliance to demerge, list financial services business

BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries RELI.NS said on Friday it will demerge its financial services business and list it on Indian stock exchanges under the name Jio Financial Services.

Reliance shareholders will get get one share of Jio Financial Services for one share held in Reliance, the conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani said in an exchange filing.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.