India's Reliance to demerge, list financial services business

Reliance Industries said on Friday it will demerge its financial services business and list it on Indian stock exchanges under the name Jio Financial Services.

Reliance shareholders will get get one share of Jio Financial Services for one share held in Reliance, the conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani said in an exchange filing.

