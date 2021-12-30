India's Reliance to buy UK's Faradion for 100 mln pounds

BENGALURU, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's RELI.NS said on Friday its solar unit will buy sodium ion battery technology provider Faradion Ltd for 100 million pounds including debt.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.