India's Reliance to buy UK's Faradion for 100 mln pounds

Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

BENGALURU, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's RELI.NS said on Friday its solar unit will buy sodium ion battery technology provider Faradion Ltd for 100 million pounds including debt.

