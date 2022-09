BENGALURU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday it would invest $12 million for a 20% stake in solar technology developer Caelux Corp to produce more powerful and lower cost solar modules. (Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;)) Keywords: RELIANCE INDS CAELUX/ (URGENT)

