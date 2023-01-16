BP

India's Reliance suspends latest auction of gas from east coast block- sources

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

January 16, 2023 — 03:18 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma and Sarita Chaganti Singh for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS and a local unit of BP BP.L have suspended their latest auction for gas sales from their deepwater block in the east coast following changes in the country's gas marketing rules, industry sources said.

Reliance and its partner BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd (BPEAL) operate the KG D6 deepwater block in the Krishna Godavari basin and were seeking bids for sale of 6 million cubic meters a day (mmscmd) of gas.

