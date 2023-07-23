News & Insights

India's Reliance shares drop after Q1 profit misses estimates

July 23, 2023 — 11:41 pm EDT

BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Reliance Industries RELI.NS, India's largest company by market capitalisation, fell 2.3% in pre-open trading on Monday after the conglomerate posted a bigger-than-expected drop in its first-quarter profit late on Friday.

Weak demand and a steep fall in refining margins impacted the company's flagship oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, contributing to the profit slide.

