US Markets
RELI

India's Reliance sells $750 mln stake in digital unit to Silver Lake

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reliance Industries Ltd said on Monday private equity firm Silver Lake will invest nearly $750 million in its digital arm, days after securing a $5.7 billion investment from Facebook as the Indian conglomerate looks to pare debt.

Adds details on valuation, background on Facebook deal

BENGALURU, May 4 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Monday private equity firm Silver Lake will invest nearly $750 million in its digital arm, days after securing a $5.7 billion investment from Facebook FB.O as the Indian conglomerate looks to pare debt.

The deal adds to a flurry of fund raising activity announced by the oil-to-telecoms group in recent weeks including a $7 billion share sale, as it aims to eliminate $21.4 billion net debt by the end of this year.

Reliance on Thursday reported a 39% fall in March quarter profit, hit by a sharp fall in oil prices and lower fuel demand, and said at the time that had received investor interest for a Facebook-like deal. Not further detail were provided.

The 56.56 billion rupees ($746.7 million) deal with Silver Lake values Jio Platforms - the digital services entity that houses Reliance's telecoms arm Jio Infocomm and other businesses, at about $65 billion, Reliance said in a regulatory filing.

It represents a 12.5% premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment.

Facebook said in April it will buy a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms, looking to capitalize on WhatsApp's extensive reach in the country and roll out services for India's grocers and small businesses.

Shares in the Mumbai-based conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, were trading down 1% in a broader Mumbai market .NSEI that was down 4.2% as of 0404 GMT.

($1 = 75.7430 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Editing by Aditya Soni & Shri Navaratnam)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular