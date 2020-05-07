India's Reliance says Vista Equity to invest $1.50 bln in digital arm

May 8 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Friday private equity firm Vista Equity Partners would invest 113.67 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) in its Jio platforms for a 2.32% stake.

"This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore," Reliance said in a statement.

Facebook Inc FB.O and Silver Lake have already announced plans to take stakes in Jio.

($1 = 75.7850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

