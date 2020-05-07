US Markets
RELI

India's Reliance says Vista Equity to invest $1.5 bln in digital arm

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday private equity firm Vista Equity Partners would invest 113.67 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) in its digital business unit for a 2.32% stake, in a boost to the conglomerate's effort to pare debt.

Updates to add detail on deal; background

NEW DELHI, May 8 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Friday private equity firm Vista Equity Partners would invest 113.67 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) in its digital business unit for a 2.32% stake, in a boost to the conglomerate's effort to pare debt.

The investment values Jio Platforms, which houses telecoms venture Reliance Jio Infocomm and other digital businesses, at an equity value of 4.91 trillion rupees and enterprise value of 5.16 trillion rupees, Reliance said.

The deal comes little over two weeks after Reliance said Facebook FB.O will buy a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms, and just days after the Mumbai-based company announced a $750 million investment by private equity firm Silver Lake.

It will help the energy-to-telecoms giant, controlled by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, meet its target to eliminate$21.4 billion of net debt by the end of the year.

Reliance last month reported a 39% decline in March quarter profit, hit by a sharp fall in oil prices and lower fuel demand.

($1 = 75.7850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lincoln Feast.)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3397;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI FB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular