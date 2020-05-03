India's Reliance says Silver Lake to invest nearly $750 mln in its digital arm

US Markets
BENGALURU, May 4 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Monday private equity firm Silver Lake will invest 56.56 billion rupees ($746.74 million) in its digital arm, giving it a valuation of 4.90 trillion rupees.

The deal comes days after Facebook FB.O said it would spend $5.7 billion to buy a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms - the digital services entity that houses Reliance's telecoms arm Jio Infocomm, as well as its news, movie and music apps, along with other businesses.

($1 = 75.7430 Indian rupees)

