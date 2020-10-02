US Markets
RELI

India's Reliance says GIC, TPG to invest about $1 bln in retail arm

Contributors
Ann Maria Shibu Reuters
Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Saturday Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and global private equity firm TPG Capital invested a combined 73.50 billion rupees (about $1 billion) in its retail unit.

Adds details on earlier investments by global companies, valuation, background

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Saturday Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and global private equity firm TPG Capital invested a combined 73.50 billion rupees (about $1 billion) in its retail unit.

Reliance, controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has secured more than $2 billion in investments from global investors, including KKR & Co KKR.N, Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and Silver Lake Partners, in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd over the past few months.

GIC will invest 55.12 billion rupees for a 1.22% stake, while TPG Capital Management will invest 18.38 billion rupees to own a 0.41% equity stake in the retail arm, the company said.

The investments in Reliance Retail values the company at a pre-money equity value of 4.285 trillion rupees ($58.47 billion), Reliance said.

This is TPG Capital's second investment in Reliance. In June, the firm invested $598 million in Reliance's digital unit Jio Platforms.

Mumbai-headquartered Reliance has approached investors in Jio Platforms about buying stakes in its retail arm, Reuters had reported in September.

Reliance, already India's biggest retailer with roughly 12,000 stores, forged a $3.38 billion deal in August to acquire rival Future Group's retail business.

The conglomerate is also expanding its so-called new commerce venture, which ties neighborhood stores to Reliance for online deliveries of groceries, apparel and electronics in a space currently dominated by Walmart Inc's WMT.N Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Indian arm.

($1 = 73.2900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI KKR WMT AMZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular