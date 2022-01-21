India's Reliance quarterly profit jumps 42% on energy boost

BENGALURU, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, reported a 41.6% jump in third-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by strong performance in its oil-to-chemicals and retail businesses.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit rose to 185.49 billion Indian rupees ($2.50 billion)in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 131.01 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.3330 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)

