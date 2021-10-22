India's Reliance profit surges 43% on refining boost

BENGALURU, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, reported a 43% jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, as higher demand for oil products boosted its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business.

The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit rose to 136.80 billion rupees in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 95.67 billion rupees a year earlier.

