BENGALURU, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, is nearing a cash-and-stock deal to buy the Indian operations of Walt Disney Co DIS.N, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.