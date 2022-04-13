US Markets
India's Reliance may bid for Walgreens' Boots business - Bloomberg News

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

India's Reliance Industries may bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance's UK-based Boots business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The Boots business spans across 2,200 stores in the UK, including pharmacies, health and beauty stores, according to the chain's website.

Both Walgreens and Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

