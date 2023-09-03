India's Reliance Jio to raise up to $2 bln loan from BNP Paribas - ET

BENGALURU, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Jio Infocomm, the telecom wing of India's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, is raising up to $2 billion in offshore loans from French lender and lead arranger BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, newspaper Economic Times reported on Monday, citing a source.

