India's Reliance Jio to launch $12 internet-enabled phones

July 03, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

July 3 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Monday it would launch a new internet-enabled phone priced at 999 rupees ($12.19) to boost digital adoption among entry level mobile phone users in the country.

"There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, ... at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution," Chairman Akash Ambani said in a statement.

The beta trial for the first 1 million so-called Jio Bharat phones will begin on July 7, Reliance Jio said.

($1 = 81.9510 Indian rupees)

