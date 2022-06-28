India's Reliance Jio says Mukesh Ambani steps down as director

Contributor
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the digital arm of Indian conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, said on Tuesday Ambani would resign as director of the unit.

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd RELIB.UL, the digital arm of Indian conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, said on Tuesday Ambani would resign as director of the unit.

The company said it had appointed non-executive director and Mukesh's son Akash Ambani as the chairman of the board.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More