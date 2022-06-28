India's Reliance Jio says Mukesh Ambani steps down as director

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd RELIB.UL, the digital arm of Indian conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, said on Tuesday Ambani would resign as director of the unit.

The company said it had appointed non-executive director and Mukesh's son Akash Ambani as the chairman of the board.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

