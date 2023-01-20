India's Reliance Jio reports 28% rise in Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

January 20, 2023 — 06:41 am EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, reported a 28.3% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, as it added more users.

Jio, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, said net profit rose to 46.38 billion rupees ($571.5 million) in three months ended Dec. 31, from 36.15 billion rupees a year ago.

Its revenue from operations climbed nearly 19% to 229.98 billion rupees. ($1 = 81.1530 Indian rupees)

