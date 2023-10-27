News & Insights

India's Reliance Jio posts smallest profit rise in seven quarters

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

October 27, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat and Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

Adds details

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, reported its slowest profit growth in seven quarters on Friday, hurt by higher expenses and a lack of recent tariff hikes.

Jio, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, said net profit rose 12% to 50.58 billion rupees ($608 million) in the second quarter.

The company said revenue from operations climbed 9.9% to 247.5 billion rupees. However, expenses jumped 9% to 180.63 billion rupees.

Jio did not announce any tariff hikes in the quarter.

It is looking to further boost user growth with the recent launch of a 4G budget-friendly phone and wireless broadband Jio AirFiber.

Reliance Industries is scheduled to report its results later in the day. ($1 = 83.2150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.