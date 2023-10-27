India's Reliance Jio posts smallest profit rise in seven qtrs

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom unit of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, reported its smallest profit increase in seven quarters on Friday, due to higher expenses and the absence of tariff increases.

Jio's net profit rose 12% to 50.58 billion rupees ($608 million) in the July-September quarter, from 45.18 billion rupees a year ago. ($1 = 83.2150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

