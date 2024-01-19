News & Insights

India's Reliance Jio posts 12.3% rise in Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 19, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

Adds expectations for ARPU, tariff hikes in paragraphs 6-10

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm, India's biggest telecom operator by subscriber count, broke a four-quarter streak of slowing profit growth on Friday, helped by subscriber additions, partly after the recent launch of a 4G budget-friendly phone.

Jio, a unit of conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS, said its net profit rose 12.3% year-over-year to 52.08 billion rupees (about $627 million) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31.

Its profit growth had slowed from 28.3% to 11.95% in the past four quarters.

Jio, the first telecom operator to report results for the quarter, said revenue from operations climbed 10.3% in the latest quarter, snapping five straight quarters of slowing growth.

Its total expenses rose a shade under 10%, nearly in line with its revenue growth.

Analysts had estimated revenue growth of 10.3%-12% and a 17% rise in profit for the period.

Jio has been aiming to boost user growth with the recent launch of a 4G budget-friendly phone and wireless broadband Jio AirFiber.

Jio's subscriber additions and average revenue per user (ARPU), a key performance metric for telecom firms, will be released along with parent Reliance's results later in the day.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.