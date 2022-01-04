India's Reliance Jio planning up to $671 mln bond sale - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

India's top telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is planning its largest ever rupee bond sale, seeking commitments for as much as 50 billion rupees ($670.65 million) of notes, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

BENGALURU, Jan 4 (Reuters) - India's top telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd RELIB.UL is planning its largest ever rupee bond sale, seeking commitments for as much as 50 billion rupees ($670.65 million) of notes, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Jio did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 74.5550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More