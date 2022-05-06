India's Reliance Jio Infocomm posts 24% jump in March-quarter profit

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a 24.2% jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday.

Net profit rose to 41.73 billion rupees for the quarter ending March 31, from 33.60 billion rupees a year earlier.

