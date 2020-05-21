US Markets
RELI

India's Reliance Industries says KKR to invest $1.5 bln in digital unit

Contributor
Sankalp Phartiyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Friday U.S. private equity firm KKR will buy 2.32% of its digital unit Jio Platforms for 113.67 billion rupees ($1.50 billion).

NEW DELHI, May 22 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS said on Friday U.S. private equity firm KKR KKR.N will buy 2.32% of its digital unit Jio Platforms for 113.67 billion rupees ($1.50 billion).

Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance's digital businesses, including its telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, has now won a total of 785.62 billion rupees from marquee investors including Facebook Inc FB.O, General Atlantic, Silverlake and Vista Equity Partners in just a month.

($1 = 75.6230 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sankalp.phartiyal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548064;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI KKR FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular