India's Reliance Industries says KKR to invest $1.5 bln in digital unit

NEW DELHI, May 22 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS said on Friday U.S. private equity firm KKR KKR.N will buy 2.32% of its digital unit Jio Platforms for 113.67 billion rupees ($1.50 billion).

Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance's digital businesses, including its telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, has now won a total of 785.62 billion rupees from marquee investors including Facebook Inc FB.O, General Atlantic, Silverlake and Vista Equity Partners in just a month.

($1 = 75.6230 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

